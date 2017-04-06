Too little, too late

On Monday night, Coun. Tim Lauer made a valiant attempt to ensure the city protects and celebrates its history. With that thesis underpinning his argument, he made an impassioned plea to his council colleagues to take a deep breath and put the brakes on potential sales of two historic city-owned structures: The former CN train station at 150 Front St. S. and Central School on Coldwater Road.

He stressed that there was no urgency to sell either property, that both were, essentially, paying for themselves thanks to rent from tenants and, in the case of Central School, from parking revenue. He argued both buildings are architecturally and historically significant enough that they should be kept under the city's ownership. That's the only way to ensure the buildings are not torn down, he said.

It's not the first time he's made the case. In a previous stint on council, he often spoke up to protect and preserve the city's storied old buildings. To be fair, there are success stories: the restoration of the old Tudhope building into city hall and the redevelopment and transformation of the Sir Samuel Steele Memorial Building into the dazzling home of the Orillia Museum of Art and History are shining examples that he thinks could be emulated in the two buildings currently under the spotlight.

It's why he spearheaded a group, earlier in this council term, to try to broker a deal with Lakehead University to make Central School its new downtown headquarters. However, even though council extended the process to try to consummate a deal - and to mollify Lauer - it didn't work out. There was interest in the building, but nobody was willing and ready to step up with cash.

So, while we applaud Lauer for his passion and understand his desire to preserve these historic buildings, it's time to face reality. There was a wide, long window of opportunity for three different councils to reimagine Central School since the city purchased it in 2010, but nothing concrete has happened. It's time to move to the RFP process approved last week that include several conditions that will, in essence, protect the building and ensure it's not bulldozed.

As for the train station, Lauer argued it was "the last vestige" of the railway that helped define Orillia. He successfully lobbied his fellow councillors to add a stipulation to a potential sale that would ensure the purchaser would agree to allow the city to seek a heritage designation for the structure. Ironically, Lauer has often argued such a designation is toothless and barely worth the paper it's written on.

It all seems a too little, too late. If this designation for the train station was really critical, it should have been a council priority long before now. How do you in good conscience add this condition now after the deadline for offers has not only passed but are already being considered. The timing is all wrong. And it's not fair to the potential purchasers.

The train station feels like an old, worn-out shoe with a hole in the sole. Its condition is embarrassing. Central School needs $3 million in upgrades - just to bring it up to code. Neither is generating tax revenue. There are many ways to honour our past without using taxpayer dollars to keep patched-together old buildings standing. It's time, at least in these two instances, to give the private sector an opportunity to breathe new life into these properties. It's time to let go of the past.

