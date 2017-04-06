Something old is new again
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Every piece of scrap has its silver lining. Guests at Orillia Museum of Art and History lunch and learn event took another look at how reclaimed materials, surplus hardware and scrap metal could be used to create art. Pictured is Margot Crowder-Davidson working on a robot at Wednesday's workshop.
