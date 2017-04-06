Property owners sent back to the drawing board

The proverbial ball is now in the court of a company planning to open an auto scrapyard in Severn Township.

Severn Mayor Mike Burkett said the township has returned a site plan to Boston Auto Wreckers regarding the Silk Line property near Coldwater with areas the company needs to address.

Burkett said township staff made a number of suggestions concerning the property after receiving Boston's initial site plan, including ensuring proper setbacks are in the place on the property.

As well, Burkett said staff recommended creating a berm on the site while also ensuring a piece of environmentally-protected land at the location remains protected along with where the building's going to go.

"They will have to come back to council for final approval," he said.

A request seeking comment from Boston Auto Wreckers' head office in Toronto wasn't addressed by press-time.

But Josh Morgan, of Orillia-based Morgan Planning and Development Inc., said the company is working to address the municipality's comments and concerns and will then resubmit the site plan.

"It's entirely normal for us to be going through this second submission process," Morgan said, noting a consulting surveyor should be working at the site once all the snow has cleared to help study lot-grading and stormwater issues identified by the township.

The land, which previously housed a scrapyard, was bought last year by the Toronto-based company.

And while there was a great deal of consternation from nearby residents after the sale was announced, there wasn't anything township council could do since the property already featured the appropriate zoning after being changed from a rural to an M2 industrial designation years ago following a decision by the council of the now-defunct Matchedash Township.

