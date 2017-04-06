Pitch your best idea
ANDREW PHILIPS/THE PACKET & TIMES Pitchzilla judge Dan Kershaw writes down his thoughts on the presentation by Changemaker Corps proponents Alex Allock, left, and Heidi-Anne Sweeting during the event at Georgian College Thursday afternoon that saw students pitch their best social entrepreneurship ideas to a five-judge panel and a studio audience.
ANDREW PHILIPS/THE PACKET & TIMES
Pitchzilla judge Dan Kershaw writes down his thoughts on the presentation by Changemaker Corps proponents Alex Allock, left, and Heidi-Anne Sweeting during the event at Georgian College Thursday afternoon that saw students pitch their best social entrepreneurship ideas to a five-judge panel and a studio audience.