Dave Town is on top of the world.

The veteran Orillia swimmer who was a whisker away from representing Canada at the 1984 Olympics, retired from competitive swimming after failing to realize his Olympic dream. But he could not live without swimming and in 1989 returned to the pool as a masters' competitor and promptly broke a world record in his first competition.

Town has continued to defy Father Time to set new standards. Recently, the world rankings were published and Town's name is all over the list. The 56-year-old swimmer is ranked first (among Canadians) in his 55-59 age group in the 100-, 200- and 400-metre individual medley events and the 200-metre backstroke. He is ranked second in the 100- and 200-metre breaststroke and third in the 60-metre butterfly. He is also in the top 10 in the 100-metre backstroke and the 100-metre fly.

"In many events last year, it was the fastest I've swam in 15 years," said Town. "This is probably the best I've ever done when it comes to the world rankings. Basically, I'm world ranked in every stroke... I think I have more world rankings than anyone else in my age category."

The 1996 Orillia Athlete of the Year is not getting quicker by chance. He is fueled today by an insatiable desire to succeed just as he was when he was an OFSAA champ at ODCVI and later at the University of Toronto, where he won 12 Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union medals over five years and placed as high as second at the Canadian championships, just behind future Olympic gold medalist, Alex Baumann.

Town has been working doggedly for almost three years at honing his freestyle finish in the medley and, over the past two years, to refine his breast stroke. The hard work and countless hours spent in the pool have paid off. But it has not been easy.

"As kids, you learn how to kick and it's sort of a big circle," Town explained of how he's adapted his breast stroke. He has modified it by pulling his heels up to his bum and taking a smaller kick that requires more strokes and increases his turnover. "To do that, I had to change all kind of body position," said Town, a longtime chiropractor. "Mostly, I concentrated on what I'm doing with my core; the tilt of my pelvis and the positioning of my lumbar spine makes me able to do that kick. It's a little thing that has big implications."

Those big implications have translated into faster times and higher rankings and are reflective of Town's approach. Even as a teen, Town was analytical when it came to swimming and always wanted to talk to his coaches about his technique and his training.

"In the pool, following that line back and forth is really boring," said Town. "My brain is working the whole time. The whole idea with athletics is you spend the whole season preparing for your peak performance. You plan what you have to do to peak on that day and on that day, you get feedback on how you did on your plan and you modify it year after year... it's fun to see how you're doing."

That thoughtful approach, coupled with a competitiveness that has not waned, continues to drive Town. But his overarching reason for continuing to compete is more basic. "No. 1, I do it for general fitness. I hate being out of shape, so I train 52 weeks a year. To be healthy, you have to be fit and you like to do what you have an aptitude for and, for me, that's swimming and training. I love it."

Planning and training and, ultimately, competing is a bonus, he said. Unfortunately, right now, he has a tear in his left shoulder that precludes him from using that arm to swim. That doesn't mean he's stopped training. In fact, he hasn't missed a workout. But he's modified his routine to try to strengthen the shoulder muscles; he is trying to avoid surgery.

"It's a serious injury, but I am seeing some improvement," he said. "It's frustrating because I feel like I had a shot at some world records this year and there are a whole bunch of Canadian records (in my sights) but I had to basically forfeit the season," he said. "I'm hoping it will heal over time."

Whatever the outcome, he will continue to train hard and continue to coach the masters' swimming club he started many years ago. "We have 20 come regularly and 40 who show up periodically," said Town. "There are more than 10,000 registered masters' swimmers in Canada. It's huge. I feel fortunate to be alive at this time in history when masters swimming is a huge sport. The competition is not for everybody but everybody needs to be fit and this is a great way to stay fit."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67