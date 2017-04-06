Orillia history in mint condition

Residents could soon hold Orillia’s history in the palm of their hand.

The Orillia Museum of Art and History (OMAH) is taking orders for a commemorative coin designed for the museum by local artist Tony Bianco.

“It’s a novel on a coin,” he said in an interview. “If you were to write a book about Orillia or make a film, those formats would allow you to say different things on a broader canvas. But on this, you have to cut it down to the most visually impactful pieces – things that people understand quickly by seeing a small image.”

As a long-time artist for the Royal Canadian Mint, Bianco is no stranger to the process of compressing pertinent information onto a miniature canvas.

“I’ve done about 50 different coins for the mint and you begin to realize you have to edit your ideas pretty severely to say something on a two-inch canvas,” he said.

For this two-inch medal/coin, Bianco started by listing elements, past and present, that defined Orillia for him. The lineup included everything from Gordon Lightfoot to Stephen Leacock to Rama to Tudhope to the logging industry and its influence.

“When you start to think about what historically and present-day Orillia is, it’s a wealth of material,” said Bianco. “Then it’s a question of not really what’s most important but what might resonate best in this format. On the Orillia side, I wanted to put as much about it as I could without making it a busy or confusing design – something that spoke about the different historical aspects but also about what Orillia has going for it today.”

The city side of the coin takes the viewer through its historic downtown and uses the Tudhope car to give a glimpse of Orillia’s industrial heyday. But what stands out most about the Sunshine City to Bianco is the Champlain Monument and the waterfront near it.

“It said two things at once. It spoke of a big part of what Orillia is to people today, because of its location: the facade of the city from the lake,” he explained. “But it also has a lot of historical connotation as well, so it reaches back in time.

“The monument, when it was made, it was an accepted historical representation of a relationship between the native and the European culture,” added Bianco.

On the other side, also celebrating 150 years since its birth, Canada is represented by the national flag.

The coin is another way to celebrate the city’s and country’s sesquicentennial, said Ninette Gyorody, executive director of OMAH.

“And because of Tony’s experience designing coins for the mint, he was happy to create this unique, once-in-a-lifetime coin for Orillia,” she added. “It’s just another opportunity for us to celebrate in a collaborative fashion. We’re making history with this coin.”

Orillia and area residents are able to view, up close, both sides of the coin online at orilliamuseum.org, where they can also place their advance orders for the medal and/or an eight-by-10-inch poster that will be signed by Bianco at a special event in June, details of which will be emailed to those who place orders. Deadline for placing orders is April 26.

“One of the prints will become part of the collection at OMAH,” said Gyorody. “And (it) will help celebrate Orillia’s heritage and imagery through the design Tony has made. It will be forever immortalized.”

