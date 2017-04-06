Sara Peddle, right, executive director of the David Busby Street Centre in Barrie, gets some help on Thursday sorting through donations of sweaters from Michelle White and David Watt of Beneath the Blanket.

As part of a recent winter collection drive, Beneath The Blanket — a student initiative from Georgian College in Orillia — donated more than 15 bags of clothing to the center as they continue to help the homeless in Barrie and Orillia.