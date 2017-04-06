LETTER: Take it a step further

After much discussion, including a reversal of a previous decision, Oro-Medonte council recently voted to conduct the next municipal election via computer/telephone input.

With so much discussion regarding the option of electronic/telephone voting, a flash of inspiration hit me like a ton of bricks. If electronic/telephone voting for candidates is such a fine option, why don't we go all the way and eliminate politicians all together? After all, if the method is good enough to select our elected officials, why can't the same process be sufficient to decide all of those important issues that those elected officials presently deal with?

We could all be given a unique alpha-numeric-symbolic code at birth, and when we reach voting age, we would be provided with an electronic voting device. Two buttons; green for yes and red for no. Then we can use the device for every voting opportunity. We can sit at home in our easy chairs, take the necessary time to consider whatever problems require decision-making, press either a yes or no button and the decision is made.

The same identity code could be used for federal, provincial, municipal, school board, social club, and any other voting possibility.

Think of the financial savings! We would no longer need federal or provincial politicians to represent us. Municipal, school board, even social club boards of directors could be eliminated. Our paid employees would simply ask for direction when needed, and then go about their business.

We would no longer need our various Houses of Parliament. They could be converted into daycare institutions, or possibly retirement homes for the politicians that we will no longer need. Imagine the savings. No more politicians' salaries, no expense accounts, no support staff and no office rental costs.

With electronic management now available, we could all participate in the direct decision-making process and save all that money we're spending to have others make decisions on our behalf.

Electronic voting? Just press a yay or nay button on a little black box? All of our issues decided in the most democratic way possible. No arguments, no lengthy discussions. Question asked, decision made by all eligible voters who cared to participate, and a ton of taxpayer money saved.

And just think, all of this inspired by the Oro-Medonte municipal council. What an achievement. Voting yourselves into obsolescence. A matter for the history books, indeed.

Bill Soles

Oro-Medonte