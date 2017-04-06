It’s amazing what the lost can find

He played a lost boy in Johnny at the Fair. And the funny thing is he did get lost during the making of that 1947 National Film Board documentary (marking the reopening of the Canadian National Exhibition after the war). Lost when Barbara Ann Scott bent to kiss him, when he was introduced to William Lyon Mackenzie King: her fresh loveliness, his smell of power. Lost in “the illusory impression that Canada was glamorous.”

Only four at the time, Charles Pachter was an impressionable, sensitive boy known to draw with abandon on the walls of his nursery.

A boy who met a man with a moose at the fair – Joe LaFlamme, the bootlegging woodsman from Gogoma. Inhaled the smell of that beast kneeling in the sawdust and filled his lungs with another kind of power, a stranger beauty: the raw power of the Canadian wilderness, the haunting beauty of the lonesome north.

Someone photographed the three of them, Charles and LaFlamme and the moose. The old man, white-haired, long-bearded, looking like a biblical character, an ancient shepherd. Charles gazing pensively at the captive moose, as if he knew something of that creature’s joys and woes. As if he somehow sensed the significance of the moment.

That the impact of that collision between the civilized and the savage, the glamorous and the wild would reverberate inside him the rest of his life. Release an energy from which he would forge his iconic moose sculptures, his painting of the queen riding moose-back, images of the maple leaf flag, The Illustrated Journals of Susanna Moodie (a collaboration with Margaret Atwood), children’s books (M is for Moose, Canada Counts), a fascination with Canadian history, a recent exhibition about the Loyalist legacy, his Order of Canada.

Cause him to stride into gritty neighbourhoods and rework rundown real estate (“old dumps,” Charles says) into something beautiful. In Toronto (where Charles ran Artists Alliance Building Ltd. in the ’70s and ’80s, converting numerous buildings in the Queen Street West area), and now in Orillia. An old garage on Western Avenue transformed into the Moose Factory of Orillia (MOFO), a studio and residence with the feel of a northern AGO. A burned-down crack house at the corner of Scott and Elgin streets replaced with a modern structure cut like a gem.

Because Charles cottaged in the area as a boy, owned a farm for a time in Oro-Medonte, converted an ice house into a studio on Lake Simcoe. Because he has celebrated Canada Day in the local countryside, floated in the lake looking up at the stars, eaten his share of Wilkie’s butter tarts.

Because he doesn’t mind being associated with a town like Orillia. Filled, Charles says, with “some of the finest people ... principled, kind, good people.” Doesn’t mind being associated with Orillia’s greats: Stephen Leacock, Franklin Carmichael, Elizabeth Wyn Wood, Gordon Lightfoot. Wants to raise the bar in this inspiring town, take on more projects. Because it’s about legacy now, leaving something beautiful behind, something to build on.

It’s “a beacon,” Charles says, the house at the corner of Scott and Elgin streets, lighting the way to that historic street, shining a light on the way forward.

Beacons mean something to the lost. A beacon would hold significance for a man who once played the role of a boy lost at the fair.

He didn’t look sad enough, they said, in the final scene. When he was in the lost-and-found compound, “clawing at the chicken wire fence,” he didn’t shed enough tears to please the director.

There’s no telling what his mother was thinking when she picked up a clod of dirt and threw it at Charles to make him cry. No telling if she was thinking at all, or just obeying the impulse of an energetic woman, following her instinct. No telling who she was really throwing that mud at, Charles or herself, something in her own life. No knowing if she was trying to make him stronger, compel him toward something she knew he was capable of, or just exasperated with her unusual child, a little boy different in ways she didn’t want him to be, or at least thought she didn’t.

Hard for Charles to see it as love, though they say in families it is always about love. Hard for him not to feel lost in that moment, lost and forsaken.

But the thing about the lost is they open their eyes, look around intently, venture further, force themselves to be brave. The thing about the lost is the things they find.

Kate Grigg is an artist and writer who grew up in Orillia and tells stories of local people in her weekly column. If you have a story you think she might be interested in, email kategrigg@gmail.com.