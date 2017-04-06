Home show runs all weekend

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Spring is around the corner and repairs and building is on the minds of Simcoe County residents. To give them food for thought, this weekend, the 24th annual Simcoe Spring Home & Cottage Show is bringing together 64 exhibitors displaying various items related to the home and cottage industry. Pictured are Gord Brunton and Justin Ruff of NorStar setting up samples of roofing and sidings for the show. The event, being held at Barnfield Point Recreation Centre in Orillia, starts April 7 at 5 p.m. and ends April 9 at 4 p.m. For more information, visit orilliahomeshow.ca.