Severn Township's plan to build a new recreation centre seems to have hit a stumbling block.

The initial $2 million estimate to build the Westshore facility has ballooned to nearly $7 million, an issue Severn Mayor Mike Burkett said arose because the initial figure looked too closely at what it cost to build a recreational facility in Washago more than a decade ago.

"We made a guess based on that facility," Burkett said, noting that centre's $800,000 cost was doubled to provide the basis for projecting construction costs for the Westshore entity.

"In reality, it should have been $4 or $5 million," Burkett said, noting the initial estimates also failed to address requirements needed to ensure the building is barrier-free.

As an example of an unexpected cost, Burkett pointed out that while the 10 acres of land set aside for the project have been donated, portions of the property require about a metre of fill to bring it up to the required height.

"We would also need a project manager to oversee the whole project," he said, noting staff already have a great deal of other municipal business on their collective plates and couldn't give the project the undivided attention it deserves.

Burkett, who expects the revised plan to soon come back to the municipality's corporate services committee, said that a formal request for tenders will provide a better understanding of the project's viability based on total cost.

"We will tender it out and get a hard cost," he said, noting that nothing can be "written in stone" until council and township staff have some hard numbers to digest.

"Then council will decide whether to move forward with a community centre."

Plans for the 19,000-sq. ft. facility to be built on 3793 Menoke Beach Rd. were presented to residents at a public meeting last year with the project getting council approval later that same evening.

And while the municipality has the necessary funds to bankroll the project's potential higher cost, it would need to move monies from other accounts.

"We have money in development fees to pay for a good portion of it," Burkett said, pointing out that moving funds from one reserve to another requires a great deal of careful oversight to ensure everything is done properly.

Burkett said the Westshore facility is desperately needed; especially given the population explosion predicted for the area with nearly 1,500 new homes expected to be built there over the next decade or two.

"We won't build something for today's population; it will be for future populations. It will be far larger than Washago. It's something that's necessary in this area. We have nothing for our seniors or our young kids."

Another council member initially declined to discuss the issue.

"I kind of take the position that I let Mayor Burkett be the spokesperson when issues come up," ward 5 councillor Don Westcott said.

But from a personal standpoint, Westcott said he fully understands the reasoning behind building the facility.

"I support it. It is a facility that's long overdue to come to ward four. Let's get this done somehow. I really believe in it and I'm confident it can be worked out."

Coun. Ron Stevens said that the new funding figure now being mentioned includes the cost of land.

"We didn't even pay for the land so that comes off the cost," Stevens said, noting that once a formal tender request is sent out the township will have "hard numbers" to review.

"That's the normal process. We'll be happy if the numbers are where they should be and we can go forward from there. (The centre) will be a welcomed addition."

andrewphilips@live.ca