Looking to pay-it-forward and earn some credit while doing it? The Lake Country Time Trade (LCTT) gives residents in the area to network and earn time credits they can use to get help from another member. A drop-in event scheduled to be held at the Orillia Public Library on April 8, between 2 and 4 p.m. introduces to the public the concept of time trade and various members of the LCTT. For more information, visit lctimetrade.ca or email lctimetrade@gmail.com.