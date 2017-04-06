Don Rickles dies at 90

LOS ANGELES — Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, “Mr. Warmth” headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. One of the funniest people that ever lived, you dumb schmuck. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) April 6, 2017