The Barrie Colts will introduce their first-overall pick in this weekend’s Ontario Hockey League draft on Friday.

The announcement is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at the Barrie Molson Centre Club Lounge.

On hand will be team president and owner Howie Campbell, general manager and head scout Jason Ford, as well as head coach Dale Hawerchuk.

It’s expected that the team will take London native Ryan Suzuki with the top pick, but Colts officials haven’t said anything definitive. Others have speculated the team will select Jack Hughes, a top-rated forward with the Toronto Marlboros.

This is the third time in franchise history that the Colts, who’ve missed the playoffs only twice in more than 20 years, have held the top pick in the OHL Priority Selection.

Upon being granted an OHL franchise, the team selected forward Daniel Tkaczuk with the first-overall pick ahead of the 1995-96 season. He went on to play four seasons in Barrie before embarking on his professional career.

Tkaczuk was drafted sixth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft. He played in 19 NHL games with the Flames, picking up four goals and seven assists, before heading overseas to play in Finland, Italy, Germany, Austria and the United Kingdom.

He also starred with Team Canada at the world junior championships in 1998 and 1999, scoring nine goals and adding six assists in 19 games over two tournaments.

Following a dismal 2010-11 season, in which the Colts posted a league-worst 15-49-4 record, the Barrie club again secured the top pick in the OHL draft. With the first-overall choice, the Colts drafted 15-year-old defenceman Aaron Ekblad, who’d been granted ‘exceptional status’, paving the way to enter the league a year ahead of his peers.

Ekblad played three seasons in Barrie. In 175 regular-season games, he scored 40 goals and added 76 assists for 116 points. He also added 11 goals and 17 assists in 44 playoff games, including a run to the OHL final in 2013 where the Colts lost to the London Knights in the last second of Game 7.

Ekblad, who won the OHL rookie of the year in 2012 as well as the Max Kaminsky Trophy as the OHL’s top defenceman in 2014, was drafted first overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and went on to win the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year. The Windsor-area native was an NHL all-star in 2015 and 2016.