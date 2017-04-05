Tutoring offers alternative learning options

Private tutoring came to the rescue when Kim Hewitt's daughter was diagnosed with multiple learning disabilities.

There wasn't a lack of support from her school, said Hewitt, but teachers instruct in a standard way and every student has a different learning style.

In older grades, the school provided a resource teacher to work with her daughter Hope, but being pulled out of class for it only made her miss more work, said Hewitt.

So, Hewitt's now-19-year-old daughter used private tutoring services from the age of eight until she graduated last year.

Looking for a more customized learning plan, said Hewitt, she turned to Sylvan Learning Centre in Barrie.

"It benefited her a lot," she said. "At the end of the first summer, she went back to school in the fall and the people that had been helping her at school, could not believe the change in this child over the summer.

"The school did everything they could have," added Hewitt. "We just found that tutoring was much more helpful."

For student support, the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) offers a number of free in and after-school programs, said Dean Maltby, principal of program, SCDSB.

As an example, he talked about the summer-learning camps, one also offered through Harriett Todd Public School in Orillia.

The focus would be on enhancing student retention and ensuring what is learned throughout the year is retained going into the next year, said Maltby.

"Our after-school numeracy support would be specifically targeted for students who require extra support in an area of mathematics," he said.

As well, teachers employ learning strategies in the classrooms, such as small-group instruction, to give added attention to those who need it, said Maltby.

Despite extra support provided by the school board, said Erin Wright, an instructor with Tutor Doctor, she believes students benefit immensely, academically and in life through one-on-one tutoring.

And it's not that the education system has gaps in it, she said. Factors governing a classroom environment, such as a fast-paced curriculum and student-teacher ratios are different from tutoring.

"It's just hard, when you have so many students in a classroom, to give that one-to-one focus all the time," Wright said. "Students need support, and they need guidance in how to do their homework. And it also transfers over to life in time management, organization and task management."

Maltby said the school board ensures such skills are embedded in daily life at school.

Despite school board programs, Lise Boileau-Ness, owner and instructor at Kumon in Orillia said she could think of a couple other reasons why private tutoring helps.

"Parents may not be able to find the time and sometimes they just don't know what to give their children to help them with the practice," she said. "(And) when you're a parent and working with your child at home, children resist. They listen to me at Kumon."

For Matt Stewart, of Dalrymple, the friction between himself and his son at homework time was one of the reasons that compelled him to seek a private tutor.

"He was behind a level or so in his reading skills," said Stewart, talking about his 13-year-old, who has used private tutoring for the past three years. "When we switched to the tutor, it certainly helped. In a year and half, he caught up three levels. For the minor fee, I found the benefits outweighed the costs for sure."

