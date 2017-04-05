Terriers bring home title

The Sanderson Monuments Orillia Terriers Tyke select team completed a story book finish to the end of their season recently.

The Terriers competed in the Barrie Tyke Select tournament and entered the weekend with just five wins. Orillia opened up play Friday morning with a 5-1 victory over Flamborough, keeping the Sabres under 10 shots. Nathan Houben had a strong game and earned the nod as MVP. Later that afternoon, the Terriers faced a strong squad from Brantford and battled to a 3-3 draw. Greyden King had a strong defensive effort for the MVP selection. Early Saturday morning Orillia and the Leaside Flames hooked up for a great game. The teams exchanged leads but entered the last minute tied at two. With eight seconds remaining, Caden Cheslock broke in all alone and buried the game winner and earned MVP in the process. In Game 4 the Terriers played the Stoney Creek Warriors and Orillia dominated early, coasting to a 7-3 win with Preston Tryon as MVP. This ended the round robin portion of the tournament with Orillia finishing in first place setting up a semifinal date with the host, the Barrie Colts.

Sunday morning's game started early and so did the Terriers with Orillia carrying the play to Barrie to lead 1-0 after the first. The Colts came alive in the second and took a 2-1 lead into the third but once again Orillia struck back to tie the game forcing sudden death overtime. In the overtime period Cheslock broke in all alone and deked to the backhand to send the Terriers into the finals with a 3-2 victory.

Sunday afternoon's final was a match between the top two teams from the round robin as the Terriers met the Thornton Tigers for the first time this season. Once again Orillia started strong and held a 1-0 lead after one only to find themselves in the same position after two periods, trailing 2-1. Orillia carried the play for most of the game but gave up a lot of breakaways to a speedy Tiger's team. Gunner Wolfe and tournament MVP Sam Weaver played incredibly between the pipes providing the Terriers with the opportunity to stage another third-period comeback. Orillia tied the score with six minutes left and Cheslock put the Terriers ahead for good with just three minutes to go securing the tournament title.

Orillia was led defensively by Kyson Campbell who was outstanding all weekend while Jackson Cook, Isaac Cansino, Joey McFarland, Greyden King and Matthew Milligan played their best games of the season. Caden Cheslock provided the bulk of the offense but Orillia also got goals and assists from Nathan Houben, Preston Tryon, Klaytton Zalewski, Stevie Skentzos, Ben Lacroix, Landen Clements and Isaac Milligan. Goalies Sam Weaver and Gunner Wolfe were outstanding throughout the weekend giving up just 13 goals in six games.