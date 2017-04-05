An innovative new course, that features a date with the Toronto Raptors, has proven to be a slam dunk for students at Twin Lakes Secondary School.

Teacher Andrew Corry, who has twin passions for a pair of court sports, pioneered a co-ed physical education course for Grade 10/11 students focused solely on basketball and volleyball. He was hoping 30 students might sign up. He was pleasantly surprised when more than 60 enrolled, allowing him to offer the course during both semesters over the course of this school year.

"The response from the students has been very positive," said Corry. "Multiple students have told me it's the best course they've ever had."

And that's music to Corry's ears. He was not sure how students would react. Typically, gym classes are not co-ed and do not include multiple grades. He said half of each class is comprised of each grade while about two-thirds of the students are males.

"It can be a challenge at times, but it's also an advantage," Corry said. "Some days we play all together, some days we have competitive and recreational games going simultaneously. The kids are good at figuring out where they are at. Yesterday, for example, our best basketball player chose to play recreational volleyball because he's not as good at volleyball. It just works."

Students learn not only volleyball and basketball skills, they also learn the nuances of each game and get insight into coaching and officiating the two sports. To aid the process, current and former university and college players from both sports have visited the school to pass on pointers and demonstrate tips.

But the icing on the cake is a trip to Toronto that includes a visit to a university sports program, topped off with a Raptors game. Earlier this year, the students in the inaugural class drove to Toronto, checked into the Sheraton Hotel and then walked over to the Air Canada Centre, where they watched a Raptors pre-game warmup and shoot-around. Much to the students' surprise, they then had a chance to meet Raptors star Jonas Valanciunas.

"After the shoot-around, he came over and chatted with our class and we took a photo with him... the kids were just beaming," said Corry. "Many had never been to a Raptors game, so to be courtside at practice and to be able to meet a player like JV, they were over the moon."

Corry was able to arrange the star encounter because one of his best friends is best friends with the Raptors' star; he was able to broker the memorable meeting that was made even more notable when Valanciunas Tweeted about the encounter to his 137,000 followers. "I think some of the students were even more excited that he Tweeted about it," said Corry with a laugh.

Another key component of the unique program designed by Corry helps to fund that trip. One of the students' primary assignments is to organize a basketball tournament for elementary students from Twin Lakes' feeder schools. The students are responsible for every aspect of the tournament.

"The goal is that students will walk away from this course with coaching skills and officiating skills and will have improved their volleyball and basketball skills and knowledge," said Corry.

Understandably, many Grade 9 students "are chomping at the bit" to take the course next year and Corry said he hopes to build on the program's success.

"We've talked about possibly splitting it into two with one focusing on volleyball and one focusing on basketball and my dream is to one day offer a Grade 12 university credit in sports management with a basketball focus that would incorporate coaching, refereeing, marketing and exercise psychology. I'd love, someday, to have the students travel abroad to run a basketball camp for kids who can't afford it, but that's a long way away."

For now, he's thankful for the support from the school's administration and leadership to start down that path. "I had a great time in high school and I want to give that to these kids," said Corry. "Hopefully this is the start of something. At the very least, it's one more cool thing happening at Twin Lakes."

david.dawson@sunmedia.ca

Twitter.com/davedawson67