Summer registration opens April 10

Summer program registration for programs offered through the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) opens on April 10. This July, new summer school credit courses are available through face-to face classes and using the eLearning delivery model. Online registration for current SCDSB students is available through the student portal, while eLearning registration is supported through high school guidance offices. For program details and registration forms for students outside of the SCDSB, visit the Learning Centres website thelearningcentres.com.