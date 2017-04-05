Students to pitch best business ideas

Students from the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at Georgian College Orillia are ready to pitch.

The first ever Pitchzilla event takes place Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Den on Georgian's Orillia campus. There, five teams of students will present five ideas to a collection of judges in a Dragon's Den-style environment.

But this contest isn't for money or investment. Rather, it's to determine just how feasible the ideas are.

"This is a feedback pitch," said Nicole Norris, community projects liaison for the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship. "Are their ideas viable? And if they are viable, how can we, as a community, take them to the next level?"

The shift in focus has been evident to the students all along. These pitches are designed for social enterprise pitch as opposed to an entrepreneurial pitch. Chief among the differences between the two is the fact the students involved aren't business students; they're in the human services program.

Also, they've been developing their pitches with a "mission-driven purpose," Norris said.

"The community partners they're aligned with, or the industries they're working in, are designed to fill gaps... in our system," Norris explained. "We're developing social enterprises to address some of those gaps."

A lack of funding or services were examples Norris gave as potential gaps. The students - who will be graduating this spring - have been working on their ideas throughout the school year, as part of the community projects initiative, an alternate field placement placement program.

Three of the students are from the child and youth services side of the spectrum, while the other two are focused on the social worker side. Proposals include a look at the barriers to youth engagement and an empowerment movement regarding mental health self-advocacy.

The pitches are new for the students, but it's also helping Georgian achieve something unique for Canadian colleges as it seeks to be the first to obtain an Ashoka designation, becoming a change maker campus.

"Part of this whole initiative is to take our human services students and teach them about change making," Norris said. "One of the ways that we do this is through asking them to look at social entrepreneurship, social innovation, social enterprise as an option. When they seek change, when they go on the front line, they now have the ability to identify it and do something about it."

Judges for Pitchzilla include Sara Bentham from the Henry Bernick Entrepreneurship Centre, Georgian's Joanne Campagna, Dan Kershaw of the Furniture Bank, life coach and philanthropist Tracey McGruthers and Teresa Snelgrove of Snelgrove Associates.

Seating is limited for Thursday's event. RSVP at eventbrite.ca/e/pitchzilla-tickets-33092105378.

