March 24 was a day of great music and inspiring conversation at Waypoint thanks to the brilliance and creativity of Séan McCann. Formerly of the east coast band Great Big Sea, McCann is a survivor of addiction and abuse, a Bell Let's Talk ambassador and this year's featured guest at Waypoint's fourth annual fundraising dinner.

McCann, who uses music as therapy, shared his moving story of surviving abuse and becoming sober with the sold-out crowd of 190 guests.

"Music is strong medicine," he said. "And it was an honour for me to help the good people at Waypoint with my truth and my songs."

In addition to his performance at the fundraising dinner, Séan returned to the hospital the next morning to play two concerts for Waypoint patients who were thrilled to have the opportunity to hear his story.

The event raised nearly $65,000 for the region's mental health hospital in support of people faced with mental illness and addiction, about $7,000 more than last year's proceeds thanks to the generous sponsors, silent auction partners and guests.

The funds raised will directly impact mental health care across the region. Waypoint's fundraising efforts improve patient treatment and care by helping fund new research, renovate aging buildings, develop community awareness and training programs and purchase hospital equipment and technology.

"I want to express my sincere appreciation to TD Bank Group, our sponsors, and all those involved in making our fourth annual fundraising dinner such a resounding success," said Betty Valentine, Chair of the Waypoint board of directors. "Selecting speakers who have an important message to share is a unique part of our formula for success. That formula is rounded out by the tremendous support we receive from our sponsors, suppliers, guests and the amazing crew of volunteers. We couldn't do it without each and every one of you! Thank you."