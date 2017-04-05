Man charged in assault

A 29-year-old has been charged in the stabbing of a store clerk in Orillia Monday night.

Orillia's Ian Chapman remains in custody, awaiting a Friday court date in Barrie.

Police say Chapman entered the convenience store at the Esso gas station at the intersection of West Street South and Colborne Street East at about 9 p.m. Monday. Allegedly armed with a knife, Chapman is accused of assaulting the clerk and then fleeing the scene on foot. He was located a short distance away, police said in the release.

The OPP Forensic Identification Unit, OPP K-9 Unit as well as the OPP Emergency Response Team attended the scene to search the area for evidence. A heavy police presence remained at the gas station Tuesday morning.

Chapman has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breach of probation.