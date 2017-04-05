Man charged in assault
PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES Three Orillia OPP vehicles are seen parked outside of the Esso gas station and convenience store at West Street South and Colborne Street East in Orillia Tuesday morning. Officers were continuing to investigate a robbery attempt which took place Monday night, that saw an employee receive serious injuries.
A 29-year-old has been charged in the stabbing of a store clerk in Orillia Monday night.
Orillia's Ian Chapman remains in custody, awaiting a Friday court date in Barrie.
Police say Chapman entered the convenience store at the Esso gas station at the intersection of West Street South and Colborne Street East at about 9 p.m. Monday. Allegedly armed with a knife, Chapman is accused of assaulting the clerk and then fleeing the scene on foot. He was located a short distance away, police said in the release.
The OPP Forensic Identification Unit, OPP K-9 Unit as well as the OPP Emergency Response Team attended the scene to search the area for evidence. A heavy police presence remained at the gas station Tuesday morning.
Chapman has been charged with aggravated assault, robbery and breach of probation.