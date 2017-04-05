Who knew soldiers could also be vaudeville performers?

Jayne Turvey certainly wasn’t aware of this until she dug deeper to come up with exhibition items for this month’s Orillia 150 display featuring theatre and performance.

“When all the Orillia boys signed up for World War I, they split up and went to different trenches,” said the community services co-ordinator for Orillia Public Library. “Merton Plunkett (honorary captain) somehow pulled strings to bring all Orillia boys together for a banquet.”

The event that took place at least once during the First World War, said Turvey, was called Orillia Day in France and was afforded with the help of funds raised by Helen Clarke, a local.

“It served as a morale booster,” said Turvey. “They had everything there, except for entertainment. So Merton got together with British theatre performers and put together the group Dumbells. They entertained the troops all through the war and when they got back, they played on Broadway and west end London; they were big.”

That was an example of theatre and performance coming out of Orillia in the early 20th century, she said, but the exhibition also looks at more recent instances of acclaim for the city.

The band Bleeker, which was recently nominated for a Juno award, is one example, said Turvey.

“They started as little kids playing in their garage and went on to do big things,” she said.

“I think a lot of performers, young people, have kind of grown up being in Mariposa Arts Theatre (MAT), and it’s given a lot of people the love of performing and singing,” said Turvey, referring to Gordon Lightfoot and Glenn Gould.

Helping her put together the display was Susan Canfield, board member at MAT.

“I think it allows people to showcase their talents,” she said talking about the performing arts group put together more than four decades ago. “It gives people a chance to volunteer. We provide just an outlet for people’s creativity whether it’s sewing or making props. It’s a great way to support your community.”

The display includes costumes, props, posters and stories about local performers, and later in the month, the library will host three events to complement the exhibition.

On April 12, at 1:30 p.m., Wendy King, a radio personality and Elvis Presley expert will be at the library discussing the life and music of the singer.

On April 22, at 2 p.m., the library will put up green screens for those attending to record a faux music video. As well, on April 29, a free beginner hip-hop class will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the library. Registration is required for both these events and can be done by calling the library at 705-325-2338 or by emailing info@orilliapubliclibrary.ca.

