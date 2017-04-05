Denney to speak at CFUW meeting

The Orillia chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) will welcome guest speaker Brian Denney, CEO of the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), at its meeting April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Orillia Museum of Art and History.

Denney will speak about 70 years of conservation authority work and what might come next. After graduating from the University of Guelph in 1974 with a bachelor of science in engineering majoring in water resources engineering, he began his career with TRCA as a site-development engineer on various waterfront projects between Mississauga and Ajax. After various management positions, including director of watershed management, he advanced the work of TRCA in support of more sustainable communities as well as the many activities of TRCA concerning healthy watersheds and regional diversity.

In 2013, Denney's role changed from CAO to CEO, due to the evolution of the position from the operational head of the organization to the strategic lead for TRCA in its growing role as a social enterprise.

In 2015, he completed a six-year term on the board of the Canada Green Building Council and continues to participate on its industry advisory panel. He has also been a member of Civic Action's steering committee since its formation as the Toronto City Summit Alliance in 2002.

Denney has led his organization through an enormous strategic planning process and the subsequent plan has focused on green space and biodiversity.

In 2008, Denney received the Green Building Advocate Award. In 2007, he led the process to host the secretariat of the World Green Building Council in Toronto, an organization that supports the development of green building councils in more than 80 countries.

Denney continues to implement the direction of the 28-member board of the TRCA, as well as leading the staff team of more than 400 diverse professionals who are engaged in a range of programs and projects throughout the GTA as well as TRCA's holdings of more than 40,000 acres of land.

CFUW Orillia welcomes guests and new members. For more information, visit cfuworillia.org.