Cumberland Beach man an instant winner

Harry Cleaveley of Cumberland Beach is celebrating after winning the $75,000 top prize with Instant Neon 3x Multiplier.

“I bought three Instant scratch tickets,” shared 26-year-old Cleaveley while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “When I got home I scratched my first ticket and saw 75. I continued to scratch and the excitement began to build as I revealed $75,000! I was with my grandmother and she started to scream.”

Cleaveley rushed back to the store where he purchased his ticket.

“I asked the retailer to scan my ticket in the terminal. The machine shut down and OLG called the store to speak with me. When I returned home my grandmother said, ‘We have to stay up all night and go to the Prize Centre in Toronto first thing in the morning.’ That’s exactly what happened. I was so excited I couldn’t sleep.”

Plans are underway for Cleaveley’s big win. “I would love to go to Los Angeles to visit and explore,” said Cleaveley.

The winning ticket was purchased at Neighbour’s Variety on Barrie Road in Orillia.