News Local

Crafting for the birds

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Birds of a feather will flock together -- to the homes of students at Lions Oval Public School. The students spent part of Wednesday morning making bird feeders under the guidance of Couchiching Conservancy volunteers. Pictured are seven-year-old Grade 3 students Lexus Post and Paige Molenaar.

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Birds of a feather will flock together -- to the homes of students at Lions Oval Public School. The students spent part of Wednesday morning making bird feeders under the guidance of Couchiching Conservancy volunteers. Pictured are seven-year-old Grade 3 students Lexus Post and Paige Molenaar.

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES

Birds of a feather will flock together -- to the homes of students at Lions Oval Public School. The students spent part of Wednesday morning making bird feeders under the guidance of Couchiching Conservancy volunteers. Pictured are seven-year-old Grade 3 students Lexus Post and Paige Molenaar.



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »