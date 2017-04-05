Crafting for the birds
MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Birds of a feather will flock together -- to the homes of students at Lions Oval Public School. The students spent part of Wednesday morning making bird feeders under the guidance of Couchiching Conservancy volunteers. Pictured are seven-year-old Grade 3 students Lexus Post and Paige Molenaar.
