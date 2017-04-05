With an offer on the table for the city’s former train station, Orillia city council added a stipulation to a potential sale at this week’s meeting.

Staff will be directed to ensure the potential purchaser of the property will both agree and not object to the city seeking a heritage designation for the structure at 150 Front St. S.

It could put a bit of a wrinkle in the process, admitted Ian Sugden, director of development services. Not only might the rules of the sale be changing before entering into a formal negotiation, but the kinds of potential buyers might also have been altered if these desires had been successfully debated at the council table earlier in the term.

“Certainly, from a buyer’s perspective, some of the buyers that submitted offers may not have done so if it had been designated beforehand,” Sugden said. “But, we may have got other offers from people that like to work with those types of properties.”

Councillors were informed of the offer in closed session at council committee last week. Throughout their debate Monday, they had to be careful with their disclosures, as to not reveal any confidential information pertaining to the possible sale or the potential buyer. Consequently, it’s unknown how much of the closed session meeting was taken up with discussion on the topic.

It took nearly 70 minutes Monday before the motion that passed was finalized, which accepted the first option presented by staff with the heritage designation amendment.

It was a necessary debate to have for Coun. Tim Lauer, who told his colleagues there was no reason to sell the property at this time.

“I believe it’s a very significant historical asset we have in the City of Orillia ... The entire city was basically founded on the rail and this would be the last vestige of that history,” Lauer said. “I don’t see any urgency for this action going ahead.”

Coun. Ted Emond was opposed to Lauer’s view, as nothing had changed about the property since council declared it surplus. However, he was more worried about how potential developers in the city would react.

“I’m nervous that if we renege at this point on our earlier decision, what message does that send to the development community, just as we are about to embark on trying to find a way to bring 70 Front St. into production?” Emond said. “Are we going to find, at the end of that process, that councillors are going to want to renege on that as well?”

The vote to amend passed 5-3, with Emond, Coun. Ralph Cipolla and Coun. Mason Ainsworth opposed. The amended motion passed by the same margin, with Lauer, Ainsworth and Coun. Rob Kloostra in opposition. Coun. Pat Hehn was absent from the meeting.

When council had decided to list the station for sale in November, Lauer was one of two councillors opposed at that time.

The former train station – which had been protected under the Heritage Railway Stations Protection Act when owned by CN – wasn’t the only historical building council dealt with Monday night. At the same meeting the request for proposals (RFP) for the Orillia Central School property was also given council approval.

Lauer called on his colleagues to spare the sale of this property once more.

“This particular building is our oldest building in the City of Orillia that we own,” Lauer said of the school built in 1882. “It is a building the Downtown Tomorrow Plan called ‘a unique opportunity for the city to make into a cultural centre.’”

Lauer added not all uses of the building had been fully explored, and called on discussions with Lakehead University to begin anew about Lakehead creating a downtown campus in the building.

The vote to go forward with the RFP was 6-1, with Lauer opposed. Mayor Steve Clarke declared a conflict of interest as a precaution due to a personal relationship with a potential bidder who may have interest in the property.

A significant difference between the two buildings is the heritage designation; Orillia Central School, at 26 Coldwater St. E., is designated where the train station is not. An opportunity to seek heritage designation was not taken by the previous council, against the recommendation of the municipal heritage committee. The current council didn’t attempt to override that decision.

That aided council in deciding how to dispose of the properties once they were declared surplus. Without the designation, council decided to list 150 Front St. S. on the market, soliciting sealed bids on the property all to be opened at the same time. The designation of 26 Coldwater St. E. led itself to a RFP process so the city could ensure the heritage features of the property and building are respected by the new owner.

“The city’s real-estate policy lays out the various manners in which we can sell the property,” Sugden said. “Because of the heritage designation on (Central School), council felt that some more control would be warranted in the method sale, rather than just a listing that goes to the highest bidder.”

With the approval, staff now will commence negotiations regarding 150 Front St. S. RFPs for 26 Coldwater St. E. are due June 16.

