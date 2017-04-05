Charges laid in crash

Southern Georgian Bay OPP laid charges following a single vehicle crash Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to the collision on Hackett's Drive in Georgian Bay Township just after 5 p.m.

Upon speaking to the male driver at the scene, police say the officers determined he had been consuming alcohol and was arrested for care or control while impaired. Further investigation also revealed that the male driver was prohibited from driving.

David Whitcher, 64, was charged with care and control while impaired, care and control over 80 mgs and drive while disqualified.

He was held for a bail hearing in Barrie court.