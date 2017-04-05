Banners to recognize mastery of Hall of Famers

It was a small story that did not find much prominence in these pages, but a recent minor announcement will translate into a banner day for Orillia.

Last month, the city's commemorative awards committee announced it had been successful in its application to the Community Foundation of Canada's community fund as part of its Canada's 150th small grants program. The committee will receive $2,500, which it plans to match through in-kind donations, to design and install banners representing each member of the Orillia Hall of Fame.

Discussions are underway with the Orillia Museum of Art and History, Downtown Orillia Management Board and Streets Alive to co-ordinate the design and installation of the custom banners that will hang from the light posts in the downtown core.

The Orillia Hall of Fame represents the history of this city by recognizing the legacy of the deeds and achievements of its notable citizens. Since the inaugural induction, 50 Orillians have been awarded a place in the city's Hall of Fame, located outside the council chamber at City Hall.

Of those inductees, 12 are from the arts, nine from the field of sports, six come from the political arena and the remainder are from fields such as law, journalism and commerce. Some are titans from our storied past and some continue to walk among us.

Unfortunately, many people are likely unaware of the Hall of Fame and some of the distinguished members of its class. While Stephen Leacock, Gordon Lightfoot, Jake Gaudaur, Glenn Gould, Sir Samuel Steele, Franklin Carmichael and Elizabeth Wyn Wood could almost be considered household names in this community and throughout the land, many members of the Orillia shrine are much less well known.

For example, it is likely that few know of one of Orillia's most notable jurists, the Honourable John Howard Sissons, the first judge of the Territorial Court of the Northwest Territories who insisted that "justice be taken to every man's door."

Or how about Esther Miller, who was born in Rugby and went on to teach at Central School in Orillia but left to pursue her love of writing and to teach Sunday School. She became a prolific writer - under the pen name Marian Keith - whose writings were "popular because she wrote of the life around her" as several were set in Rugby and Edgar.

Few outside of the lacrosse world have likely heard of Frank 'Piper' Bain, another local hall of famer. An accomplished pro lacrosse player, he moved to Orillia to join the local team and helped his new squad win two provincial titles and a national crown from 1936-39. He also coached Orillia's inaugural junior team and, over five years, led them to three Ontario and two Canadian titles.

The hope is that these new banners to be hung along Mississaga Street will prompt citizens and visitors alike to gain a better understanding of some of the amazing men and women that have helped to shape this city's past and chart its future.

Our history and heritage is important and deserves to be recognized and celebrated. The 150th anniversary of Orillia and Canada are the perfect time to do just that. As such, the city's commemorative awards committee deserves credit for making this happen.

