Art imitates life, that imitates art

I spent part of Saturday driving on the QEW going to and from Grimsby. When I got to the Opera House in time to see Mariposa Arts Theatre’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, I joked that this better be funny after what I’ve been through.

At intermission I realized the characters in the play were just like the people driving on the QEW; self-absorbed, unaware, and unprepared to negotiate their way from Oakville to wherever they are going, if they knew where they were going.

Christopher Durang used themes from works by Anton Chekhov, and this play reflects absurdity in spades. Brother and sister, Vanya (Stephen Bainborough) and Sonia (Gayle Carlyle) have been living in their own little world for decades, doing nothing at the expense of their sister Masha (Marlo Alcock). It’s a good day if the Blue Heron shows up in the pond and that’s the high point.

Masha is as narcissistic as you’d imagine a movie star to be, she has a decades younger boyfriend, Spike (Ian Moggach), she thinks is wrapped around her finger, listens to advice from charlatans and lords over her siblings because she’s the bread winner.

Jodi Cox plays the house keeper. How idly rich do you have to be to not have a clue about life at middle age, not work, not know a thing about the world – and have a house keeper? She predicts the future, kind of accurately, dresses like Carmen Miranda, and knows Voodoo. Everything you’d want in a house keeper. This character makes the play for me. While the others got laughs some of the time, she got laughs with just about everything she did on stage.

A neighbour (Marissa Caldwell), new to everyone else gets interjected into the story and doesn’t seem to serve any point, which may be the point. At some point she starts referring to Vanya as Uncle Vanya, even though they are as unfamiliar to each other as I am to Kevin O’Leary.

The best way to describe the play is this: the house is being sold out from under you, so let’s party. I could go into greater detail, but it seems it would take more ink to explain it than Durang used to write it. Oh, we don’t get to see the party.

This is humour. Don’t expect to spend the whole night splitting your gut. It’s going to be days later when you find yourself thinking, this is just like the play. Then, you’ll laugh.

Musical interlude

Friday night the Mariposa Folk Festival’s Echoes of Mariposa concert with Murder Murder happened at the Mariposa Inn. This sextet does bluegrass blazingly well and comedy between tunes, too. The ring leaders, Sam Cassio and Barry Miles can deadpan a joke right into your head and kick off a tune just as you get what they just said. They are very entertaining.

Later I tried to catch The Creepshow at the Geneva, but as headliners for a five-band night it was apparent they were not going to perform until midnight. I wanted to get lots of rest so I could bring along all my calm in the morning for my gig in Grimsby.

At the St. James’ Choir concert Sunday afternoon, I was told by someone who did stay The Creepshow exceeded their expectations by being great performers and playing music that belied their appearance (in their posters they look like what you’d think Murder Murder would look like). I thought they’d be well-liked by people who normally wouldn’t go to a concert of theirs so when they come back you’ll be sure to know and I will see them.

The St. James choir performed Mozart’s Requiem in the second half of the concert at the church. The first half was short pieces by Mendelssohn and Ernest Bloch featuring Amy Dodington and Anna Trubashnik. John Dodington and Mark Dubois joined them for solos in the second half Requiem.

Albert Greer put together a nice program that seemed to breeze by. The big difference between this choir and the other three in town is the basses are the largest section, which really goes a long way to creating a rich sound.

Roots North coming up

The Roots North Music Festival is April 21 and 22. The main venues are the two newest in town, St. Paul’s Centre and the Geneva.

Friday night, the St. Paul’s lineup has Kaia Kater, Birds of Bellwoods and Danny Michel playing the front half of the evening at 7 p.m. Then things move to the Geneva for Pressgang Mutiny and Olivia and the Creepy Crawlies.

Saturday Cassie Dasilva, Jim Bryson and Digging Roots are at St. Paul’s and Repartee is at the Geneva.

I don’t know if I said this before, but it’s been really nice to see concerts in venues designed for music performances. Wizards at the Holiday Inn was designed for music, stage in the centre of the room, viewing area designed for optimum vantage, and until this year we’ve had to make do in town (Opera House excepted). I think we all should congratulate the folks at St. Paul’s and Don Porter.

There are other venues, Brewery Bay, Hog N’ Penny, Brownstone, the Farmers’ Market, Alleycats, etc. and I’ll have more on that later. Get your festival pass at rootsnorthmusic.ca.

Rants! Raves!! Info? Write John at watchthisproductions@encode.com.

Swartz’s Shorts

• Students at Twin Lakes Secondary School are doing the play Legally Blonde tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7 p.m. The play is based on the novel and the movie, but it’s a musical. Get tickets at the school office.

• The clock still has some ticking to do, but The Stephen Leacock Humourous Short Story competition deadline is April 15. High school students in Ontario are eligible to submit stories no longer than 1,500 words. You can find contest rules at leacock.ca/students/2017-competition. This is your last warning.

• The Orillia Museum of Art and History is once again presenting Slow Art Day Saturday at 1p.m. The idea is to take in, as a group, one piece of art for 10 minutes and then talk about the piece. Repeat that exercise four more times and you’ve got an afternoon. The art is sleeted from the International Women’s show and this year I think they’ll have a hard time narrowing down only five pieces, so see that show while you are at OMAH. You can also see Elemental Mariposa: The Makers and The Spirit of Mariposa. They also have a bus trip to see the Georgia O’Keefe exhibit at the AGO May 2; call 705-326-2159 now to get a ticket. It’s also time to get your art together and submitted for inclusion in the Carmichael Canadian Landscape show; June 30 is the deadline.

• Coming up... the Easter Egg Hunt downtown happens at 9:30 a.m. Apr. 15. Terry Savage and the Wonky Honkees play the Brownstone tonight with the High Road Pilots opening; the Griddle Pickers and Great Village are playing Saturday. Steph Dunn is at Lake Country Grill Wednesdays and at Era 67 Thursdays. Sol City Jazz is at Swanmore Hall Fridays at 6 p.m. Ian Chaplin and Matt James host a jam Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at Carousel Collectables. Dav Langstroth hosts storytelling at Mark IV Brothers Café Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. The Farmers’ Market has Bryan, Brian and Rob playing Saturday. The St. David’s Choir is doing a Cantata by Pepper Choplin at the church Apr. 15 at 4 p.m. The Darrin Davis Band is at the Hog N’ Penny on Saturday night.