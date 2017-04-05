Aging hospital could use a facelift, council told

Orillia's hospital is aging and a master plan is needed to help guide it into its next decades.

Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) president and CEO Pat Campbell and Nicole McCahon, executive director of the OSMH Foundation told Orillia city councillors Monday night about the year the hospital had in 2016, along with some of its plans for the future.

But for funds to flow from the provincial government for those plans, they must first make up part of a master plan.

"This is a requirement from the Ministry of Health if you're going to ask them to approve capital projects," Campbell said in an interview Wednesday. "It didn't used to be the kind of things the ministry needed, but I think - rightly so - they've recognized looking at things like a tower project out of context to the whole hospital doesn't serve well in the long-run."

The Community Tower at OSMH is the newest wing of the hospital, an $83 million addition to the hospital which opened in 2006, just two years shy of the hospital's centennial. It was the latest in a long line of additions to the hospital, which has created a piecemeal configuration to the campus.

The tower is new and efficiently used. That's more that can be said for about one-third of the hospital, such as the admin wing, built in 1968, and the soldiers' wing, built in 1982. The admin wing is the former nurses' residences, now re-purposed. The soldiers' wing is showing its age and is in need of upgrades and improvements, such as more efficient windows.

"A lot of our acute care services (have moved) into the Community Tower and it is in reasonable shape, relative to today's standards," Campbell said. "We need to be looking long-term around what we should be doing about those pieces of our building and what priority should we be putting on the next areas for renovations."

The shape of the Community Tower should preclude any notions of a completely new OSMH build either on the current site or elsewhere. But the master plan could suggest a smaller hospital campus than what Orillians are familiar with today.

"Where the government is going - and where health care in general is going across the world - (is) more care in the community, less in the facilities," Campbell said. "Certainly, you're seeing that play out in Ontario."

When it comes to physical changes at the hospital, traditionally, the province has been behind the bank roll. About 90% of funding for capital building costs comes from the province.

But the hospital has $22 million in capital needs outstanding. Campbell and McCahon stressed those aren't just things the hospital wants.

The bulk of that funding is coming from the OSMH Foundation, as hospitals have been responsible for 100% of the cost of new/replacement equipment. In the past three years, 75% of capital investments have been funded by the foundation.

"Hospitals are more capital intensive than we used to be," Campbell said. "We have much more equipment that we use on a daily basis in the hospital... We need to have more capital available than we might have 20-30 years ago."

A good portion of the $22 million is tied up in replacing the hospital's CT and MRI machinery. The days of a X-ray machine lasting 30 years are over, Campbell said. The CT and MRI suites at the hospital opened just 10 years ago.

The MRI may be nearing the end of its lifespan, but it's being used more than ever. Funding has never been available to operate the machine 24 hours a day, seven days a week, much to the chagrin of the hospital. OSMH has regularly sought that funding in an effort to combat wait times for MRIs at the hospital.

Recently, the hospital has done some reconfiguration to open up more hours of MRI use. Service is available 24 hours a day Monday-Friday, and 18 hours each Saturday and Sunday.

It was one of the many highlights Campbell shared both in the interview and during the council deputation, including posting the sixth consecutive balanced budget, servicing a greater number of patients and ensuring less falls and less infections for those patients in the hospital.

This year, families and patients will have greater access to how treatment is being administered, through instituting beside reporting. The nurses' shift change briefing will now take place beside a patient's bed, where questions can be answered and plans for discharge can be made. As well, the integrated medicine and rehab services unit will officially open later in April.

The master plan won't be completed until approximately mid-2018 and will be made up from input both from internal and external sources, including hospital patients, staff and the community.

