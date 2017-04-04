Youth challenged to change the world

Around this time of year we start to awaken from winter. We find ourselves with more daylight and, often, more energy. For the past five years, Information Orillia has provided us with an excellent outlet for this energy through the Change the World campaign.

Change the World (CTW) is as ambitious as it sounds. The provincial initiative is described on their website as, "a call to action for youth aged 14 to 18 years to volunteer through a wide variety of exciting community initiatives."

While the campaign is targeted towards teens with the hope of getting or supplementing their required high school volunteer hours, many events connect with a broader age range and variety of different organizations.

Locally, Information Orillia has been growing this youth volunteer challenge since 2013. There are events and opportunities for teenagers as well as some for the entire community and 2017 may be the biggest year to date for Change the World in Orillia.

Michael Simonds is the current manager of volunteer services at Information Orillia and has been collaborating with many other organizations for this year's campaign.

"We're taking a new approach to volunteerism this year," says Simonds. "(F)or youth it's about appealing to the things they inherently enjoy that will get them involved, but in the bigger picture it's about using this community to its fullest potential."

By creating volunteer opportunities that appeal to youth, Information Orillia is helping offset the feeling of "being forced" to volunteer that some youth may experience. According to Statistics Canada, young Canadians have the highest probability of volunteering with youth aged 15 to 19 at a 66% rate of volunteering. Even after the required volunteer hours in high school, young Canadians aged 20 to 24 maintain a 48% rate of volunteering.

As for what's scheduled this year, "Our line-up starts the day before CTW actually officially kicks off with an annual event in partnership with Scott's Garden Centre called Plant a Seed, Grow a Row on April 22," says Simonds. "Following that, we have a massive kick off fair planned in partnership with National Youth Week and so many incredible community organizations at Souldiers Skate Park on May 1."

Youth can also sign up a team for a survival skill-based event held over several days. "Our biggest event planned with Camp Couchiching is called Survival Squad Challenge that will be a fundraiser that helps send underprivileged youth to camp this summer." No experience is necessary and any youth aged 14 to 18 are encouraged to sign up their team.

In reference to this unique event, Simonds says, "It's a huge thing that I'm really excited to be able to point to as an example of what volunteerism can look like." There are more events in the works as well and they will continue to be announced as the campaign approaches.

By nature, volunteering means partnerships and this is also a key part of Change the World. "The number of partnerships we've lined up so far for just a few events is incredible," says Simonds. Youth that participate will be exposed to what our broader community can offer while doing good in the process. It is a huge win for those who participate and an even bigger win for Orillia.

Anyone interested interested in learning more can email msimonds@informationorillia.org or call 705-326-7743. Students can also visit Information Orillia staff in their school lobby on a rotating cycle of Thursdays (OSS April 6, Twin Lakes April 13, Patrick Fogarty April 20).

Ross McIntyre is a director at Camp Couchiching and the Couchiching Community Initiative. He is passionate about outdoor education and community building. This column profiles community organizations dedicated to Orillia and opportunities for local youth engagement. If you have a column idea, email rossmcinty@gmail.com.