Science fair this Friday

Simcoe County students will be bringing their science and technology skills to a fair happening April 7 & 8. Students from Grades 4 to 12 will showcase their skills at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair. The event takes place at Bear Creek Secondary School, located at 100 Red Oak Dr., Barrie, with registration starting at 4:30 p.m. on April 7. Top exhibits from this fair will represent Simcoe County at the Canada Wide Science Fair held May 14 to 20 in Regina, Saskatchewan.