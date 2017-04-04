The Orillia Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) will honour some top local hockey players from the past as part of its annual end-of-the-season awards banquet Sunday at Rotary Place.

The 1969-70 Byers Bulldozers midget team will be formally and officially recognized at the event and many of that fabled team's players and officials are expected to be on hand to be feted.

That was a magical, memorable season for the talented team coached by Bill Cartmill. The Orillia squad compiled a 64-13-2 record and made history twice - first by being the first local team to win the International Silver Stick title and, secondly, by winning a national championship at the Manitoba National Midget A Tournament, featuring the reigning provincial titlists from across the land.

"We were the first Orillia team to win a national championship," recalls John Falcon, who organized a 40th reunion of that squad in 2010. "That was a special team. We were not only hockey players, but we were also close friends. That's what made us so successful."

That team was a community team; many in Orillia helped fundraising drives to raise money for the trip out west. The championship game was broadcast live on radio on CFOR and more than 500 people welcomed the victorious squad home at a reception held at the Orillia Community Centre.

Stars of that offensive juggernaut included Danny Lutes (deceased), Tim Holder, Stan Gross, Norm Metcalf and Falcon. Bob Rowe and Bill Johnson were also key players, but it was a team whose sum was greater than its parts - a team that had one of the best seasons in Orillia hockey history.

In addition to that stellar team, Orillia's Brett Cook will also be recognized at Sunday's banquet. After playing minor hockey in Orillia and winning the Ken McNabb award as the most valuable defenceman in the OMHA, Cook moved up to play AAA hockey with the North Central Predators. The rugged rearguard played at the 2008 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and was drafted into the OHL by the Erie Otters.

The dependable stay-at-home defenceman, whose OHL career-high in points was 20 in 2010-11, played his entire OHL career with the Erie Otters before being dealt to the powerhouse London Knights in a 2012 trade deadline deal meant to bolster a team with Memorial Cup dreams.

In an interview with The Packet & Times after the trade, he traced his success to what he learned playing minor hockey in Orillia. "I do have great memories of playing hockey in Orillia," said Cook. "I played in Orillia until I was 12 or 13 and then I went to play for the Predators (AAA)."

At the time of the trade, Knights general manager and head coach Mark Hunter, now assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, praised Cook: "He likes to play the game. He works hard, he's smart and he's tough to play against," Hunter said.

Despite Cook's strong play, the Knights fell just short of the Holy Grail, losing a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime decision to host Shawinigan in the Memorial Cup championship game.

While the past will be honoured, the current crop of young hockey players will also get their moment in the spotlight Sunday. The most valuable player in the house league program, the most valuable player in the rep program and the Ron McKay Volunteer of the Year Award will be presented in addition to a host of other annual awards.

The first session will begin at noon and will feature players from the younger age groups: tyke, novice and atom house league and novice rep. The second session will begin at 3:30 p.m. and is for all the other age groups (peewee, bantam and midget/juvenile house league in addition to atom, peewee, bantam and midget rep players) The 3:30 p.m. session will also include recognition of the Byers Bulldozers and Brett Cook. Both sessions will include pizza and pop for the players, coaches and volunteers.

