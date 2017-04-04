LETTER: The price of civic duty

Letter to the editor and open letter to Mayor Steve Clarke:

The City of Orillia advertised a meeting at city hall for March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m., to hear various proposal options for the use of lands connected with the Huronia Regional Centre.

As newcomers to Orillia, we thought we would show some civic duty and attend the afternoon meeting, only to find the city hall parking lot almost full.

We found a spot eventually and after the meeting, we discovered that we had a $25 parking ticket on our windshield. Such is the price of civic duty in Orillia.

We'll pay the ticket, but this has left a sour taste and we'll think twice before attending another public event at Orillia city hall.

Ted Southorn

Orillia