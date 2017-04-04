LETTER: Highway concerns

Re: "Intersection to close," March 30 edition

In regards to the article about the body shops/repair shops losing business with the closure of Harvie Settlement Road and the new configuration of the junction, I would ask whether anyone looked at the length of the on-ramp getting on to Hwy 11 southbound?

I originally thought that the plan was to create an on-ramp from Old Barrie Road past the corner of Scout Valley directly southbound onto the highway. Now I see that all traffic (which will no doubt be much higher volume once Costco opens) has to access the highway on the existing on-ramp.

You only have until the bridge (which is not far) to get into the flow of traffic. Traffic at speed will come over the hill and be on the traffic trying to merge in a heartbeat.

I think there will be many serious collisions. I would appreciate knowing if this has been acknowledged.

Lois Gilmour

Orillia