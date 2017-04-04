Give the gift of life

Almost 90 per cent of Canadians polled say they support organ donation, but less than 20 per cent have actually done something about it. That, in part, is why today in Ontario more than 1,500 people, whose only treatment option is a life-saving organ transplant, are waiting, dying for help. Literally.

Every three days in this province, someone will die because they did not get a transplant in time. It's a deadly statistic that is almost completely correctable and it's the message behind Organ Donor Month, which was kicked off this week with a flag-raising at the Orillia Opera House.

Orillia's Deanna Peacock can't imagine why a person would not want to help someone - someone like her. After a dire diagnosis of pulmonary fibrosis, Peacock was told her only chance of survival was a lung transplant. For 11 stressful months, she carried a beeper 24-7, hoping and praying for a summons.

"The wait was awful," she said. However, she was one of the lucky ones. And on a summer day five years ago, her life was saved through a successful transplant. Since then, she has been trying to rally support for organ donation.

"I just can't see why you wouldn't donate; it doesn't make sense to me," said Peacock, who acknowledges she would be another grim statistic if someone had not signed up to be a donor. "What are you going to do with them (organs)? Bury them, cremate them, when you can save up to eight lives with organ donation and 70 lives with tissue donation?"

Thankfully, her message is beginning to resonate according to the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN), which noted that Ontario saw a 30% rise in organ donations last year. The TGLN reported that 1,302 people received organ transplants in 2016, four were from Orillia, with 351 transplants made possible through deceased donors and 256 from living donors.

And while donations are on the rise, much more can be done. However, many people have unwarranted fears about a process shrouded in myths. "I understand there's a huge fear out there that doctors will take your organs if you're brain dead or on life support, but that's not true," Peacock said.

To help clear up the confusion, Peacock will be at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital April 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. as part of an awareness campaign aimed at informing people and getting as many people as possible to join the nation-wide registry.

Is your name on that registry? A dog-eared donor card in your wallet is no longer valid. You must go online to register. Visit beadonor.ca and, in a matter of minutes, you can check to see if you are on the list or join the list.

As a donor, you can save up to eight lives through organ donation and enhance the lives of up to 75 more through the gift of tissue. Don't let age stop you - the oldest organ donor was over 90. Your current or past medical history should also not stop you from registering; people with serious illness can, at times, be organ and/or tissue donors. If you have questions or want more information, visit beadonor.ca. That decision could save a life.

