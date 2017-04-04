A shop clerk was seriously injured Monday night during a robbery attempt at a local convenience store.

At about 9 p.m., the clerk at the Esso gas station and store at the corner of Colborne and West streets was assaulted by a man armed with a knife. The victim was taken to Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandan Herron was one of the many out on a busy night in downtown Orillia, which featured a lengthy city council meeting taking place at the Orillia City Centre and comedian Gerry Dee performing at the Orillia Opera House. Herron was on his way to Kenzington Burger Bar to meet up with some friends when he made a pit stop at the convenience store.

What transpired next was one of the scariest moments of his life.

"I kind of had my head down, not paying attention. When I walked in, I heard some grunting and groaning," Herron recalled Tuesday afternoon. "Growing up in town, I never expected to see that, so I thought they were just play-fighting around. Then I saw the guy with a small hunting knife and he was just repeatedly hammering this guy in the stomach and chest area."

Herron started screaming at the man he said he saw stabbing the clerk, which drew the attention of the assailant. They exited the store, with Herron heading around one side of the building and the alleged attacker heading to the other side. Other bystanders soon joined in, first chasing the man to the parking lot behind Becker Shoes, before he escaped and headed south on West Street. By then, police were arriving on scene.

Police found the suspect - who Herron described as looking "deranged" - in the Heritage Place parking lot behind the Tudhope building kitty-corner to the gas station.

A news release issued Tuesday afternoon confirmed the robbery took place. Police, however, were not able to release any details regarding the suspect or any charges that have been laid as the information had not yet been sworn in court. The suspect was set to make an appearance in Barrie court Tuesday.

A resident of Orillia for 30 years, Herron has spent most of his life in a city that remains a small town in many minds. He said that mentality drove his actions after he walked in on the attack. He wanted to keep himself safe, but he wanted to make sure police were able to arrest the man with the knife in his hand.

"I didn't want the guy to get away," Herron said. "I didn't know the extent of what happened in the store, but I saw that knife."

Herron paused, reflecting on what he had experienced barely 12 hours earlier.

"I don't know," he added. "Growing up in a small town, you're taught to look out for other people."

