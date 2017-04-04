Eight arrested in Orillia drug bust

Eight people have been charged following a drug bust on the weekend in Orillia.

Police executed two search warrants on Mary Street and O'Brien Street, which intersect on the outer fringes of the downtown core.

The Orillia Street Crime Unit led the Friday evening raid, with assistance from uniformed officers from the detachment, the Community Drug Action Team, the Central Region Emergency Response Team and the Central Region Canine Unit.

During the bust, police say they located and seized a quantity of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, cannabis marijuana, cannabis resin, hydromorphone and drug paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking. They also seized a prohibited weapon.

In total, eight people, all from the City of Orillia, were charged following the bust.

Paul Hart-Payne, 23, faces the bulk of the charges. He was charged with possession of cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of marijuana and possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of morphine, possession of cannabis resin, possession of a weapon in contravention of an order and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held for an April 1 bail hearing.

Kayla Chiasson, 26, and John Greer, 24, are both charged with possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of a prohibited weapon.

They were released with a May 9 date in Orillia court.

Five other people, two women and three men, ranging in age from 21 to 48, were charged with possession of cocaine. They also will be in Orillia court May 9.

Police didn't specify if the two warrants were connected or coincidentally took place in the same neighbourhood.