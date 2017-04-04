A Tay Township man was charged with driving while disqualified and two counts of driving while under suspension among other offences. On April 1, at approximately 1:38 a.m. a Southern Georgian Bay Detachment OPP officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Talbot Street in Tay Township.

The driver took off westbound on Hwy 12 at a high speed. The car was later seen pulling into a driveway on Old Fort Road.

Glen McDermott, 48, was then arrested. Other charges laid are being unlawfully in a dwelling house and driving without proper headlights. McDermott is scheduled to appear in Midland Court on May 18.