Cross vandalized

Southern Georgian Bay OPP detachment are asking for public assistance in solving a crime committed against a monumental cross in Tiny Township.

The incident seemed to have happened some time between midnight, March 28 and 4:48 p.m., April 1. The 24-foot aluminum cross located at the end of Church Road off Peek-a-boo Trail was cut down and left on the ground.

This cross was put up five years ago to signify the importance of the connection Samuel de Champlain has with the Penetanguishene area.