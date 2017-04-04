City accepts offer for James Street site

Orillia's south end will see 69 more townhomes with construction on 228 James St. E. set to start as soon as this fall.

City council Monday accepted a sale offer from Dennis Bottero, president of Landen Homes, for the former David H. Church Public School property.

According to a city press release, the property was listed at $1,995,000 last year. However, due to a confidentiality agreement, the city will disclose the price when the sale closes.

More to come.