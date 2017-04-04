A local species is being given the opportunity to snap up the chance to restore its population.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has proposed regulatory amendments for fur bearers and small game, including game reptiles and amphibians, under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act.

The proposed changes restrict snapping turtle harvesting across Ontario -- a move that makes local conservationist Bob Bowles happy and gives him hope that more will be done in future to put the reptile on the Canadian Species at Risk Act, forbidding any sale or capturing of the animal.

While the numbers for the snapping turtle in Simcoe and Muskoka areas may not seem to have dwindled, he said, conditions around their reproduction cycle make it difficult to propagate the species.

"They're 16 to 18 years old before the female can start reproducing," said Bowles. "Say they're 16 years old when they start reproducing, they have to lay their eggs in an open sunny area to incubate them; the temperature determines the gender.

"The problem is when the female does come out, she isn't familiar with the area and she is slow, so she gets run over by cars," he said. "If she gets through, the eggs could get dug up by raccoons or other predators."

As well, added Bowles, the number of females is much less than the number of males.

"We see lots of snapping turtles, but it's not really helpful because they're all males," he said. "And if we see it in the full scheme of things, there's not much reproduction going on."

In an attempt to educate people in the area, he started Kids for Turtles in 2006, a non-profit that raises awareness regarding the importance of snapping turtles for the environment and carries out projects that aid in the propagation of the species.

"They have a function of keeping waters clean from dead animals," said Bowles, explaining sometimes the turtles may snag dead bait from a fisherman's stringer, leading to unfortunate results for itself.

"They're an important part of the whole system, and they're being threatened now with changes," he said. "We've got more traffic and development. We need to be more aware of the snapping turtle when it's out on dry land. We need to drive slower and give them way."

To help the species breed, Kids for Turtles has been putting cages around the nests throughout Simcoe County and Muskoka so predators can't get to them. A project that came as a result of a survey done in 2014/15 at Tiny Marsh Provincial Wildlife Area in Elmvale, where the group discovered up to 80 nests in the mating season, unfortunately most of them had been dug up or predated.

"We have to be aware of the impact on the turtles," said Bowles. "If we don't work toward protecting them, we won't have them in the future."

