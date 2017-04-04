Carnival ends skating season
This group of Canskaters was off to see the Wizard during Broadway, the Coldwater and District Figure Skating Club's annual year-end carnival. PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES
The opulent theatres of Broadway had nothing on the majesty of the Coldwater and District Community Centre Saturday night. The Coldwater and District Figure Skating Club held its annual carnival over the weekend, providing the wrap up to another great figure skating season. The 2016-17 year was a dandy one for the club, with the highest registration numbers in four years.
Photos by PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES