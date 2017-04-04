MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES Sign up as a donor today and save lives going forward; that was the message spread by Be A Donor volunteers at the flag raising held Monday morning at city hall. The group set up a table inside the building, marking April as organ-donor month, and encouraged people to sign up online at beadonor.ca. Pictured, from left, are David Horn, Mayor Steve Clarke, Deanna Peacock, Margot Crowder-Davidson, Coun. Mason Ainsworth and Cam Davidson.