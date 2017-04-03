Triplets take top three spots at show

The Armstrong triplets took the top three spots in the Leadline Division at the Rushmount Hunter/Jumper Horse Show in Orillia on Saturday.

For the second show in a row, the eldest triplet Ashton Armstrong won the championship trophy, with her sister Taylor taking home the reserve champion ribbon. Their brother, J.P., won the first class of the division ending up just a few points behind his sisters for the day.

"The kids are doing so well for only being four years old," said their mother, Trina. "The girls are now taking lessons at Top of the Hill Farm in Warminster and are practising really hard. J.P. is the most natural rider, but at the moment he prefers to play with the tractors at the farm than ride."

Ashton borrowed Erin Amos' pony, Prince Charming, for the win. Taylor was on Nicole Donovan's mare, By Chance, while J.P. rode Watch Me Go, a pony from Rushmount.

The trio has been competing for over two years in various horse shows across Ontario and have become a staple in the equine show scene. "Whenever I go to a horse show now, the first thing people ask me is: are the triplets here?" jokes Trina.

This year, their goal is to win a year-end award in the Leadline Division for the Rushmount Hunter/Jumper Show Series. Two shows in the seven show series have already taken place. Riders accumulate points in their respective divisions at each show, which go towards the year-end awards. "Our primary goal for our triplets is to have fun and learn. That is why I really like these shows. There is a lot for the younger riders to do, in a safe fun setting. It's exhausting getting three four-year-old kids and three ponies to the show ring, but the experience and confidence my children gain from riding and showing ponies is invaluable," said Trina.

For more information on the Rushmount Hunter/Jumper Show Series, Contact Heidi Mueller at 705-826-4677.