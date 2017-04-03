The epilogue of Bill Bailey

Do you ever wonder if Bill Bailey finally came home? For all we know, he could still be wandering around out there with nothing but a fine-tooth comb looking for someplace to crash until his missus cools off. It was cruel of her, when you stop to think about it. She didn’t even give him a chance to pack a little bag with a toothbrush, a change of underwear and maybe a pair of socks. All he managed to grab as he was going out the door was a stupid comb. When you’ve been tossed out on your bum, a lot of good that would do you. Unless Bill was a barber, a comb certainly wouldn’t have been enough to start a new life. Perhaps if he took a course or two at Georgian and became a hairstylist, he could open a high-end salon, hire a manicurist and cater to the wealthier people like newspaper editors and other unscrupulous folks.

Of course, this all happened in 1902, when a haircut and shave would cost you two-bits. That’s when she threw him out – for what reason, we don’t know – and even back then, he would have needed a few bucks to set up a shop. Those big leather chairs must have cost a bundle and the bottles of Florida water that sat on the shelf in front of the mirror didn’t come cheap, although I always suspected they were nothing but coloured water. I don’t remember any guy ever getting any of the stuff sprinkled on him when I was a kid. I guess not – can you imagine going home smelling like the perfume counter at Woolworth’s Five and Dime store? His missus would be throwing him out with nothing but a – wait a minute! Maybe that’s what set her off in the first place. Well, serves him right, the silly ass.

Of course, now she wants him back. The song says, “She moaned the whole night long.” She should have thought about that before she tossed the jerk out in the first place. I guess we will never know if he came home. I’ve heard lots of Dixieland and never once have I heard, “Glad you are home, Bill Bailey, glad you are home, we moaned the whole night long, I’ll do the cooking honey, I’ll pay the rent.” So, I guess he didn’t make it, or reeked of perfume and she kicked him out again.

It’s funny the things that wake you up in the middle of the night when you are old and senile, and that was one of them. It’s always dumb stuff that seems so important at the time. You know you should get up and phone someone so they can worry, too. We’ve all done it. At least I have. I punched in the 705 and was just going for the 325 when I realized the last time I called him at 2 in the morning, I woke his wife up and she thought it was another woman and started to cry. He said it was “just Foster having another nightmare.”

She called me in the morning and asked if I had called in the middle of the night. What could I say? I just said, “No, it was probably Alice, the woman he’s running around with.” The four of us had a good laugh over it a few days later – my ex-friend, his soon-to-be ex-wife, me and her lawyer. He gets to see the kids every other weekend.

Why is it songs always come to you in the middle of the night and roll around over and over again in your head? You wake up in the morning and they are still there and it is never a song you know all the words to. You end up singing, “Won’t you come home, Bill Bailey, do doo de do dah dah.” You look and sound like an idiot. Your kids already think you’re a little wacko, and now they have proof.

Jim Foster is a columnist for the Packet & Times. He can be contacted at fosterjames@rogers.com.