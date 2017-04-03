Stop in for a sweet treat

PATRICK BALES/THE PACKET & TIMES It was Maple Weekend throughout Ontario and local maple syrup producers were full of people who needed some of that sweet and sticky stuff. The third annual Maple Weekend was a chance for folks to get a first-hand look at how maple syrup is made, from tree to table. They also came out in droves to taste the product, as evidenced by the line up for pancakes at Shaw's Maple in Oro-Medonte. Michael Abreu, left, brought Luciano De Jesus, right, and Jayden Abreu from Toronto to enjoy the maple syrup, getting a first-hand look at how it is made. Owner Tom Shaw admitted it was a little busier than a normal Sunday, but there were still plenty of pancakes to go around for those who came out. The 2017 maple syrup season has been good to Shaw's, which recently crossed the 1,000 gallon production mark for the year. Shaw's and the area's other maple syrup producers will keep the taps flowing as long as they can, as the season winds down.