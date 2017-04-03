SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Florida say an officer wasn’t directing a “stop calling 911” comment to a woman who was fatally shot along with her eight-year-old son hours later.

Police were called to a home in the Orlando suburb of Sanford on March 27 after Latina Herring’s boyfriend Allen Dion Cashe, 31, called 911 to complain she had taken his keys.

Police bodycam video shows an officer saying, “We’re going to handle it” and “Stop calling 911 to make accusations you don’t know about.” But police say the comment was directed at “a third party complainant who continued to make 911 calls about the incident while officers were on scene.”

Extended bodycam video released by police appears to verify that the comment wasn’t directed at Herring.

Hours after police left, according to a police affidavit obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, Cashe allegedly killed the 35-year-old mother and her son Branden Christian with an AK-47. Her father, younger son and two bystanders were hospitalized in the alleged attack.

Cashe faces first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

- With Files from Postmedia Network