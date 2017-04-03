Raising the flag for autism awareness

MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES More than 20,000 families were able to access crucial support programs and services in 2016 provided by Autism Ontario. Members of the Orillia Autism Family Support Group gathered Monday at the Orillia Opera House to mark World Autism Day, which was held on April 2, by raising a flag for the families that live with autism. Pictured, from left, are Keira Dimaline, 8, Coun. Mason Ainsworth, Mayor Steve Clarke, Erin Reilly, representing MPP Patrick Brown, Xavier Willocks, Sarah Bruno and Leigh Tate. For more information, visit autismontario.com or raisetheflagforautism.com.