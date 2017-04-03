Shirley Holcomb's dream project lay shattered before her eyes as she saw the warming cross broken in two pieces.

"I was devastated," said the 88-year-old, who had started the project a couple of years ago with the support of the St. David's Anglican Church congregation and the community at large. "It's a feeling that I can't really explain. It was almost like I was picking up somebody off the ground, not just the pieces of a cross. My heart was in the project and people have responded overwhelmingly and I just wanted it to live and be a symbol of hope."

The cross that has been patched up and stands in the gardens at the church on James Street East was vandalized some time on Friday evening.

On April 1, when volunteers arrived on premises, they were shocked to see the wooden structure used to distribute winter-wear items, such as mittens and socks, had seemingly been hacked down.

"It looks like somebody took a sledge hammer at it and took it down," said Holcomb.

For the past two years, come winter, community members could take a piece of warm clothing off the warming cross.

"(It) was put up from contributions and the whole community got together and knitted and crocheted socks, hats, scarves, anything," said Holcomb. "Every once in a while, we find a grocery bag with items in it and a note that says, 'This gives me hope,' or 'I wanted to belong.'"

For all those involved in the project, it was a joy putting up 15 items on Friday evenings only to find it needed replenishing by the following Sunday.

"It shows others we're thinking of them, and we do care and we just want to do our part to keep them warm," said Pastor Lori Pilatzke, adding the warming cross gave community members what they needed both in terms of providing those who needed warm clothing and those who sought a way to contribute.

"We fully recognize that we serve a community that is in need, and we realize these things tend to happen because people are broken in many ways," she said. "But we have a loving God, and we are given opportunity to resurrect what was broken. The fixing of the cross is a sign that we will go forward and that God is still at work."

The incident was reported to the OPP, who are looking for public help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the damage done to the church property. Those who may have information can contact the police at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

